Meridian police to increase visibility during three-day holiday Published 2:11 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

More Meridian Police Department officers will be on patrol and enforcing traffic laws throughout the Memorial Day Weekend, the city announced Thursday.

“Citizens can expect to see a larger than normal police presence as well as safety checkpoints starting Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26,” MPD Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said.

These targeted patrols will focus on speed enforcement, Click-It-or-Ticket enforcement, DUI enforcement, distracted driving and other criminal laws in Meridian.

“MPD is dedicated to making the roadways safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement,” Thompson said.