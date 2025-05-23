Meet the artists at Merrehope’s Plein Air art event, open house Published 10:42 am Friday, May 23, 2025

“Plein Air at Merrehope” offers visitors not only the opportunity to tour Merrehope, but the chance to speak to artists participating in “plein air,” the art of working “in the open air.”

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 7, the free open house event will feature accomplished artists working onsite, inspired by the beauty of Merrehope’s historic grounds. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the creative process and learn more about the artists who contribute to the cultural landscape of Meridian and Mississippi.

Set against the backdrop of a stunning Greek Revival home, the event also highlights ongoing restoration efforts and the craftsmanship that preserves this local landmark. Free and open to the public, Plein Air at Merrehope offers a unique blend of art, history, and community.

Albree Florey, the chair of the event, said that the “open air” can inspire the talent of artists onsite while giving visitors a chance to meet some of the faces behind the works. The open house will also feature the craftsmanship of the historic home.

“This is an open event to the community with an open house so we can invite the public to see Merrehope, but we also want them to visit with artists onsite,” Florey said. “We have invited artists locally and throughout the state and they have graciously decided to donate some of their artwork for a fundraiser later on.

“We just wanted to tap into the artistry that not only built Merrehope after the Civil War, but also the way it was created. There were no cranes and such to build this kind of building – it was based on an artist’s vision.

“It promises to be a really fun event. Meridian has contributed to our town and our state artwise. We want our community to see this home and this would be a good time to meet them and also a good time to see what has been done at Merrehope.

“It’s a great thing to do for summer for families to learn about both Merrehope and how artists work. We hope people will just take a day to enjoy Merrehope and art.”

Merrehope, open to traditional guided tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., is located at 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Meridian. For more information concerning participating in Plein Air at Merrehope, contact Florey at 601-604-0780.