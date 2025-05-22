Military families receive free MAX admission through Blue Star program Published 8:12 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will once again join museums nationwide in offering free admission to active-duty American military families during the 2025 Blue Star Museums program. This year’s initiative began May 17, Armed Forces Day, and concludes on Sept. 1, Labor Day.

Last year, more than 1,700 museums participated in the Blue Star program, a broad collaboration that includes the National Endowment for the Arts, the Blue Star Families support organization, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The MAX welcomed hundreds of people through the program previously, and its staff is eager to see more military families – from across Mississippi and beyond – enjoy the museum’s exhibits and programs.

“The MAX is pleased to serve as an important cultural resource for military families associated with Naval Air Station Meridian, the Air National Guard 186th Air Refueling Wing and other military installations in the region,” said MAX President and CEO Penny Kemp. “The Blue Star effort strengthens our connections with the military community, and we hope to see strong interest this year.”

The Blue Star program offers a way for The MAX to show appreciation to military service members, who provide a critical source of volunteer support for the nonprofit during major events such as the spring Sipp & Savor festival.

More details about the program and a complete listing of participating museums can be found at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States military – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps – as well as up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card, DD Form 1173-1 ID card, or the Next Generation Uniformed Services ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.