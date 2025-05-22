Local swimmers win medals in Summer Games Published 8:17 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Special Olympic Area 5 swim team is coming back from the coast with lots of new bling after competing in the Mississippi Special Olympic Summer Games held Saturday, May 10, at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

The team competed in seven events, gathering six gold Medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals.

— Wilton Cook swam a 50 Backstroke for a Gold medal and a 25 Freestyle for a Silver medal

— Jaycelyn Collins swam a 50 Freestyle for a Gold medal and a 50 Butterfly for a Gold medal

— Danny Dasis swam a 25 Backstroke for a Bronze medal and a 25 Freestyle for a Gold medal

— Dixie Miller swam a 25 freestyle for a Gold medal and a 25 backstroke for a Gold medal

— Christie Roberts swam a 50 freestyle for a Bronze medal and a 50 backstroke for a Silver medal

— Manny Rhout swam 10 meters assisted for a Gold medal and a 15 meter flotation for a Silver medal

Special Olympic participation is open to a​ny individual eight years or older who has been identified by an agency or professional as having intellectual disabilities, cognitive delays as measured by formal assessment, or significant learning or vocational problems due to cognitive delay that require or have required specially designed instruction. Applications for those interested in becoming an athlete can be found at specialolympicsms.org under the Become an Athlete tab.

Anyone interested in local swimming contact Judy Collins at 601-479-1855.

Those interested in getting a team registered to participate in Special Olympics can contact

Terry Shinall, director of Sports, Training/Competitions and Area Management at 662-816-3839 or

terry.shinall@specialolympicsms.org.