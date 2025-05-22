Heart of Grace cuts ribbon on Meridian location Published 8:56 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Meridian business leaders joined in celebrating Thursday as Heart of Grace Home Care cut the ribbon on its new location in Meridian.

The company, based in Forest, provides a variety of personal and respite care services to seniors and those needing assistance with daily activities, allowing them to stay in their own homes.

“We decided to come to Meridian because Meridian aligns with our obedience, is what I will say,” said owner Tameka Wooten. “We felt called to come to Meridian. We felt the need to extend our amazing care and services.”

Meridian is the third location for Heart of Grace, Wooten said, with offices also in Forest and Laurel. Each office can provide in-home services to those up to 60 minutes away. According to its website, the company currently provides service in Scott, Leake, Neshoba, Smith, Hinds, Rankin, Newton, Lauderdale, Jones, Jasper, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Wayne, Warren, Copiah, Yazoo and Simpson counties.

Meridian City Councilwoman Romande Walker thanked Wooten and her staff for choosing Meridian and making their services available to Meridian, Lauderdale County and the surrounding areas.

“We celebrate great growth. We celebrate services to our community and to the people in our community, and especially good service,” she said. “So thank you again.”

Helen Sims, membership director or the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, which organized Thursday’s ribbon cutting, said quality home care can make a big impact in someone’s life.

“You really don’t know the importance of home care until you need it, and so we’re just so thankful that they’re offering that service to the good people of Lauderdale County,” she said.

Heart of Grace Home Care is located at 425 26th Avenue in downtown Meridian.