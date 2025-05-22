Ayana Walker signs with Meridian Community College Published 9:15 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Meridianites will see a familiar face at upcoming track and field events after Meridian High School senior Ayana Walker signed Wednesday to continue her athletic and academic career at Meridian Community College.

A four-year veteran of the Meridian High track team, Walker has competed in the 800 and 3200 meter and one mile distances. She said MCC is both close to home and has an ultrasound technician major, which is what she wants to study.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“I’m just so excited,” she said.

MHS track coach Regional Walker said Ayana joined the team as a freshman and has grown into a talented athlete. Wednesday’s signing is a great opportunity for Ayana, he said, but it’s also an example to other students how hard work and discipline can pay off.

“It speaks to the training and the discipline and instruction that we have and that we’re trying to do here, allowing them to create opportunities for themselves through the athletic community,” he said. “We’re just extremely proud of her because this is a major step for her and it sets the tone for others to follow behind.”

Ayana Walker said running the 800 and 3200 meter are her favorite two distances, and she looks forward to taking on the competition at the collegiate level come fall.

To the younger students, Ayana said her advice is to keep going and never give up.

“Just keep trying,” she said. “It’s going to work.”