Meridian Police Department recognized by Run For The Wall Published 10:40 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Meridian Police Department was recognized this week for its assistance helping a cross-country motorcade recognizing veterans and service members ahead of Memorial Day.

Hundreds of motorcyclists take part in the annual Run For The Wall, which begins in Ontario, California and ends in Washington, D.C. just in time for the holiday. Riders are split among several paths, and Meridian has served as a stop for those on the southern route.

MPD’s motor and traffic officers escorted the large group of motorcyclists to their destination for an overnight stay at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as they travel to their final destination. A plaque was presented to MPD by the Run For The Wall Board of Directors and riders for its support.

Run For The Wall is an organized cross-country motorcycle ride to honor the country’s veterans, their families and friends and to raise awareness of those still missing – Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. The ride, or “run” as many motorcyclists call it, starts in Ontario, California and 10 days later ends at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. After reaching their destination, riders will then take on a three-day run from D.C. to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, Illinois.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the annual run, and more than 1,100 riders and participants are taking part in the event. For more information about Run For The Wall, visit rftw.us.

Meridian Police Department officers who assisted in the run were:

Motor Officers

Sgt. Adam Hawkins

Lt. Donald Jenkins

Patrick Kirby (Reserve)

Officer Ben Moore

Traffic Officers

Cpl. Nathaniel Hield

Cpl. Tru Gibbs

Officer James Wiggins ll

Officer Chameria Washington