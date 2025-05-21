East Union gets past Clarkdale in Game 1 Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

PEARL — Landon Harmon is as advertised, but for East Union it’s déjà vu all over again.

The Mississippi State signee pitched a complete game scattering three hits, a run, two walks, and had nine strikeouts as the Urchins scored three runs in the sixth to get past Clarkdale 4-1 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship series at Trustmark Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Game 2 of the series is Friday 1 p.m.

“We had good approaches at the plate in the last inning to score runs and finding the gaps,” said East Union coach Jamie Russell. “Landon battled, and he’s a senior and been here before and did what he had to do to give us a chance.”

East Union scored first in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead on a RBI single from Hunter Huffstatler.

Clarkdale tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth as T.J. Gordon delivered a RBI double down the left field line.

The Bulldogs had a chance to take the lead in the sixth with bases loaded and one out, but Harmon got a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.

Urchins answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 4-1 lead as Daniel Whitfield scored on a sacrifice fly, Tristan Baldwyn delivered a RBI double down the left field line, and Ethan Lamontagne had an RBI single.

“We did a good job of not swinging at bad pitches, taking good swings, and taking what the pitcher gave us,” Russell said. “Defensively we made the plays when we had too and battled on the mound. For Game two we’ve got to have good approaches, throw strikes, make plays defensively, and battle.”

Harmon also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double for East Union (32-4).

“We’ve been here before and got game one and it’s great to win this game, but it takes two to win,” Harmon said. “They’re a good team and did a good job of running up my pitch count and very well coached. It’s going to take a lot to win game two, and now that I can’t pitch the rest of the series I’m going to have hit the cover off the ball.”

Jax Joyner took the loss on the mound for Clarkdale pitching a complete game allowing six hits, four runs, one walk, and four strikeouts. Cade Culpepper had two hits for the Bulldogs (25-10).

“In our brand of baseball we like to bunt and the way we were competing against him we could swing the bat and get a sacrifice fly or get a ball through the middle. I’m pleased of how our guys played today,” said Clarkdale coach Josh Palmer. “We handled the park well and against a high draft pick our guys were pumped up. Now the goal is to get to Saturday.”