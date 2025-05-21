Council recognizes Boler for reaching WNBA Published 8:31 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday recognized Meridianite Tilly Boler for her achievement of reaching the WNBA. Boler in April was signed to training camp with the Chicago Sky.

A 2020 Meridian High School graduate, Boler played for four seasons at Jackson State University before moving to the University of Memphis where she completed a fifth season. She was named to both the 2024-2025 AAC All-Conference First Team and the 2024-2025 AAC All-Newcomer Team.

Councilman Dwayne Davis, who invited Boler to Tuesday’s council meeting, said he wanted to recognize her both for her achievements and the example she sets for the city’s youth who may have similar dreams.

“I just want to congratulate you, because that’s a milestone,” he said.

Boler said plans are in the works for a basketball camp in Meridian for young girls who want to learn the sport. Details are still being worked out, he said, but more information will be announced to the public when available.

“I am doing a camp for the first graders and middle schoolers,” she said. “That’s going to be my first camp.”

The camp is a great opportunity for young people in Meridian, Davis said, and organizers are looking for those interested in donating to help put it on.