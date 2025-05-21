Council OKs grant, loan applications; earmarks funds for Roberts celebration Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Efforts to secure funding for several projects throughout the city are underway and money has been allocated for a celebration for American Idol winner Jamal Roberts after the Meridian City Council authorized grant and loan applications and earmarked money in its meeting Tuesday.

Council members authorized the city to move forward with a pre-application process for the 2025 State Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Program, which will be put toward restoration of the Dentzel Carousel at Highland Park. The maximum grant amount is $1 million.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Ed Skipper, former chief financial officer for the city and assistant to the mayor, said the pre-application gives the city an opportunity to decide how much funding it wants to ask for and develop an application it thinks will be successful in getting funds. The pre-application window closes May 27, but some of the groundwork has already been completed, and the city shouldn’t have a problem meeting the deadline, he said.

Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the city is working with East Central Planning and Development District to navigate the grant application process.

“What was stated to me was in September, we will know whether or not we qualify to apply,” he said.

The council also authorized a Drinking Water Systems Improvement Revolving Loan Fund Agreement as part of the process to secure funds for a new freshwater well. Jason Gault, with Kimley-Horn, an engineering consultant firm contracted with the city, said the agreement is the city’s application for the loan.

Issued through The Mississippi Department of Health, DWSRLF funds are low interest loans intended to help municipalities, counties and other water systems with repair or expansion projects. Applicants can receive up to $5 million through the program.

Gault said the city is applying for $3.9 million, which will come with a 2% interest rate and a 20-year repayment schedule. The program also has some principal forgiveness the city may qualify for, he said, which is currently maxed out at $500,000.

“It’s for construction and engineering, all consulting, construction, everything,” he said.

Once the application is submitted, it will take several months to learn if the city is successful in securing the funds. Gault said officials can expect to hear back sometime in October or November.

Roberts Celebration

In other business, the City Council earmarked $25,000 for a celebration of Jamal Roberts, a Meridian native who won season 23 of American Idol in Sunday’s grand finale.

Councilwoman Romande Walker initially called for the celebration to be tied into existing plans for Juneteenth or July 4, but Roberts is not available on those dates. Doing so would have saved the city money, she explained, because expenses for a stage, lighting, sound system and fireworks have already been paid for those two events.

The council previously allocated $20,000 for a May 14 parade and concert recognizing Roberts for making the Top 3 of the competition, which drew thousands to downtown Meridian looking to take part in the festivities.

Councilman Dwayne Davis, who motioned for the $25,000 appropriation, said he had been told Roberts’ will be available May 30 and wanted to earmark the funds for the celebration on that day.

City Attorney Will Simmons, however, recommended against setting a specific date until more information about Roberts’ availability can be gathered.

The funding will be transferred from special projects under the Parks and Recreation Department’s budget to cultural affairs under Community Development to be put toward the event, Davis said.

Adams said his department had funds encumbered for a different project that did not get spent, and that money can be repurposed toward the celebration.

“We had money encumbered in special projects for Magnolia baseball, so we’ve got it,” he said.

Davis on Monday also spoke with Lauderdale County supervisors about the county potentially contributing toward the celebration as well. The Board of Supervisors encouraged him to get figures together for them to consider.

Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said Roberts is supported by more than just Meridianites, and fans throughout the state and southeast region have followed his journey through the competition. In planning the celebration, she said, it would be good to plan far enough in advance that those coming from outside Meridian have time to make travel arrangements and arrive in the Queen City ahead of the event.