MPD’s Stevens among distinguished law enforcement honorees Published 11:03 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Detective Chanetta Stevens of the Meridian Police Department was one of more than 60 law enforcement officers from agencies throughout Central Mississippi honored this week in Jackson.

The recognition was presented at the 2025 TOP COP Police Memorial and Appreciation Day ceremony, which honors officers, deputies and agents who have distinguished themselves throughout the last year. Stevens is a nine-year veteran of the Meridian Police Department.

The Hundred Club of Jackson sponsors the event. In total, 39 local, 16 state, and seven federal law officers received TOP COP Awards at the ceremony.

TOP COPS Awards® have paid tribute to outstanding law enforcement officers nationwide for actions above and beyond the call of duty. TOP COPS awardees are nominated by their fellow officers for outstanding service during the preceding calendar year.