County plans amnesty day at Road Department Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Lauderdale County residents needing to dispose of old oil, paint thinner, insecticides and more will have an opportunity to do so free of charge as the county plans a Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day on June 7.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will accept a variety of hazardous materials, said Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Daniel Mabry.

“It’s not designed for your normal garbage. It’s not designed for the things that you can take through the roll offs every day of the week,” he said. “This is designed for your hazardous materials.”

Amnesty day will also accept old tires, he said, with a limit of five tires per family. Tires, however, are limited to those from passenger vehicles, and no 18-wheeler or tractor tires will be accepted.

“They have to be off the rim, and they have to be debris free,” he said.

Unlike previous amnesty days, which were held at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center, the June 7 event will be held at the Lauderdale County Road Department, located at 210 Windmill Drive.

Accepted items include:

— Pesticides/insecticides

— Solvents

— Fertilizers

— Paint

— Aerosol Cans

— Paint thinners

— Antifreeze

— Batteries

— Brake fluid

— Fluorescent bulbs

— Stale gasoline

— Used oil (a maximum of five gallons per family)

— Tires (a maximum of five per household)

— Appliances

— Televisions/computers

— Electronics/cell phones

— Expired medications

— Sharps