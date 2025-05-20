CFEM announces new endowment to support Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Community Foundation of East Mississippi on Monday announced the establishment of the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian Endowment, generously created by Marty and Linda Davidson.

This designated endowment is established to provide annual grant funding to the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian ensuring sustained support for the museum’s mission and programming for future generations.

The endowment will help fund hands-on, engaging exhibits and programs that focus on literacy, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), and health and nutrition to help Mississippi’s children grow into healthy, productive adult learners.

MCM-M’s mission is to inspire Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. Through this new endowment, the Davidsons are advancing that mission and helping to expand opportunities for children across East Mississippi.

“The Davidsons’ commitment to our community’s youngest learners is a shining example of philanthropy that makes a lasting difference,” said Christin Waters, executive director of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. “This endowment not only reflects their generosity but also their belief in the power of education and engagement.”

For more information about the endowment or other community foundation funds visit www.cfem.org or contact the Community Foundation at info@cfem.org or 601-696-3035.