Tributes planned for Memorial Day weekend Published 2:15 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Memorial Day is a holiday set aside to remember military service members who died fulfilling their duty, and Meridian and Lauderdale County residents will have several opportunities to pay tribute and respect over the long weekend.

The East Mississippi Veterans Foundation will host its Memorial Day Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, at the East Mississippi Veterans Park next to Key Field. The annual remembrance will include a flyover, presentation of the colors by the Naval Air Station Meridian Honor Guard and special guest speaker Rep. Michael Guest.

Adorning the park will be 243 American flags, representing the 243 Lauderdale County natives killed while serving in the armed forces.

Jeff Summerlin, president of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation, said all are invited to attend and remember those who died serving their country.

“We invite the community to join us for a ceremony of remembrance, a time to reflect on the bravery, dedication and selflessness of those who served their nation and gave their lives to protect the liberties we hold dear,” he said in a news release announcing the event.

Saturday’s event will also include the dedication of a Blue Star Memorial by the Meridian Council of Garden Clubs. The memorial, which honors all service members, past, current and future, is the first of its kind in East Mississippi.

On Monday, the Memorial Day Planning Committee invites all to attend its annual Memorial Day Tribute at the old Lauderdale County Courthouse, now Lauderdale County Archives and History, located at 500 Constitution Avenue.

Guest speaker for the event will be Matthew Penden, commander of the Navy Reserve Center Meridian. In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be held in the auditorium on the third floor of City Hall instead.