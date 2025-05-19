Roberts wins American Idol Published 10:02 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Meridian’s Jamal Roberts made history Sunday as he was crowned the winner of season 23 of American Idol.

The 27-year-old physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary wowed judges and fans alike with his finale performances of “Just My Imagination” by the Temptations, “First Time” by Teaks and Tom Odell’s “Heal.”

Roberts has spoken bluntly about his hometown and his desire to bring new light to Meridian through his performances. In a statement on social media, he said he hopes the achievement shows others their dreams are possible as well.

“From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol,” Roberts said. “This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.

“Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible. To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory.”

Carrie Underwood, a former American Idol winner and judge for this season, congratulated Roberts on his achievement.

“I’m so proud of Jamal Roberts and all he has accomplished this season, and I can’t wait to. See what mountains he climbs next,” she posted on social media. “He’s going to do great things!.”

Thousands came out ahead of Sunday’s grand finale to support Roberts at a celebratory parade and concert held last Wednesday in downtown Meridian. The event, which was filmed by American Idol crews, served to both congratulate Roberts for making the Top 3 and wish him well in the final event.

Meridian City Councilman Dwayne Davis on Monday said last week’s event was a great success, and he wants to hold another celebration for Roberts to recognize his overall win. Davis asked Lauderdale County supervisors to help finance the event along with the city of Meridian.

“It really put Meridian on the map, as well as Lauderdale County,” he said.