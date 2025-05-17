Phillip Weidmann, the restaurateur Published 1:12 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Phillip Weidmann was a son of Felix and carried on Weidmann’s Restaurant until his death in 1927.

But let us not rush the life of Phillip Weidmann. There is a lot to learn through his restless spirit. Many have said that Phillip was actually the best restaurateur the family ever produced.

First, during his tenure, the restaurant occupied four locations in Meridian and one in a neighboring city.

According to Jack Shank, a local historian, one of the four locations was “24th Avenue where it ends at 5th Street.” The place became known as a “Coffee Club” of sort, and it had regulars. One of whom was a guy known as Edward O’Neil. It was quickly known that he and Joe Miller were the leaders of the group.

The subject on display at the Coffee Club was “the latest goings on about town.”

Some things never change, says I.

But back to the fun days of the Weidmann’s Coffee Club which were the days prior to World War I. It was the Golden Era of Meridian, a time when the city enjoyed prosperity, mainly as the result from the leadership of Mayor Edwin Dial and the great arrival of the train industry.

Quickly I will mention Mayor Dial because later I will have an entire newspaper story dedicated to the great and grand Mayor Dial. But today I will mention his importance because he led Meridian into the 20th Century, and he led in a mighty way.

But I must say, Phillip Weidmann led as well. And concerning the “Coffee Club,” Phillip once quipped abut his friend, Joe Miller. “Joe’s cup of coffee was a loss as Joe always consumed a generous supply of crackers and catsup with each cup.”

But it was when the World War I years arrived, Phillip moved the restaurant to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, near Camp Shelby, to make the eatery more accessible for soldiers who served our country. Two years later, the restaurant returned to Meridian.

It was at that time that the Weidmann’s Delicatessen (a new name) moved to 5th Street, across from the original entrance to the Grand Opera House and as well as also a stop for the Meridian’s famous trolley cars. More about the trolley cars and The Grand Opera House later.

At this new location, Phillip employed some European pastry makers with such favorites as chocolate eclairs. At the delicatessen, there was a large glass window where Phillip placed “appetite teasers” such as smoked sausage and baked hams.

Oh, Phillip Weidmann was a talented businessman, for sure. Next week, I will tell you his idea, the Egyptian Room, and his additional innovative ideas as well. Now I leave you with a glance into the restaurant as it looked in the mid-1920s.

Anne McKee is executive director at Meridian Railroad Museum.