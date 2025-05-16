Post-election audits show positive results Published 11:14 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Since first entering public service in 2008, I have dedicated myself to ensuring the security and integrity of Mississippi’s elections. Yet, I’m just one person and no one person can do things alone.

Considering Mississippi is a bottom-up state when it comes to elections, my goal as Secretary of State has been to foster an environment of open dialogue and collaboration with our election officials around the state. Evidenced by the completion of our 82 County Tour, relationship-building and providing avenues of support have been key to conducting clean elections on my watch.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Thanks to House Bill 1310 passed in 2023, our office pushed for and was granted authority to conduct post-election audits, or an election look-back. These procedural audits were designed to provide feedback on the processes and procedures of local elections and verify all federal and state laws were followed. Not only do these audits promote opportunities for growth but ensure transparency and accountability in Mississippi’s elections and election officials, including me.

With HB 1310 in effect beginning January 1, 2024, we have completed a full calendar year of audits. While the audit schedule is staggered around the yearly election cycle, our team managed to conduct numerous audits in counties around the state.

While no election is perfect, our audits gave us the opportunity to address issues and have meaningful conversations with local election officials.

I’m proud to report the 2024 elections were a major success with no indication of fraud or anything else which would have resulted in a change of the outcome of the results of the 2024 election. To summarize, your local election officials are doing an outstanding job.

We are look forward to conducting more audits in 2025 and will continue through 2027 as we work to complete all 82 counties. To view the full 2024 audit report, you may visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ms.gov/elections-voting.

See, in Mississippi, we don’t just talk about election integrity; we are actively doing it. Whether through implementing legislation, building relationships, or fostering a team approach, we have and will continue to make Mississippi elections safer.

Michael Watson is the Mississippi Secretary of State.