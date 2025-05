Clarkdale earns state title bid Published 12:56 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

The Clarkdale Bulldogs on Thursday defeated Pisgah 5-1 to win their place in the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship. The Bulldogs will face East Union in the championship series with Game 1 set to kick off 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl.