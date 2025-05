PHOTO GALLERY: Jamal Roberts Parade Published 8:31 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Meridianites lined 22nd Avenue Wednesday afternoon as they welcomed American Idol finalist Jamal Roberts back home with a parade and concert at City Hall lawn. Roberts, a Meridian native and physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School, was voted one American Idol’s Top 3 contestants Monday and is set to perform in the season finale Sunday evening.