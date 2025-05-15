Community remembers fallen officers at memorial event Published 3:20 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Law enforcement officers and community members from throughout the East Mississippi area marked National Police Week on Thursday by remembering fallen officers with the Peace Officers’ Memorial Day Ceremony at the Lauderdale County Government Center.

The event brought together law enforcement from Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper, Newton, Neshoba and Jasper counties to both mark the national observance and recognize the sacrifices made by officers in the local community.

“Today we gather specifically to remember and pay tribute to those from our local commutes, the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. They were more than just law enforcement officers or public servants. They were family members, friends,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Ward Calhoun said. “To the families of the fallen, no words can adequately express or fully express the depth of our gratitude for the service and sacrifice your loved one gave.”

District Attorney Kassie Coleman, who serves the 10th Circuit Court, including Clarke, Kemper, Wayne and Lauderdale counties, said those in law enforcement are dedicated public servants, but they are also parents, spouses, children, friends and so much more. No words will make up for the loss their families and friends suffered, she said, but their contributions and their sacrifices will never be forgotten, she said.

“In Matthew 5:9, Jesus said, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God,’” she said. “In the courtroom, we often talk about seeking justice, but we recognize that these peacemakers, each and every one of these officers, I think of them as heroes. They did so much more than talk about justice. They fought bravely, and ultimately, they gave their lives to protect their communities, to protect us.”

National Police Week is not only for fallen officers, however, and current law enforcement officers throughout the region also deserve thanks, Coleman said. The commitment and sacrifice of those in law enforcement are what keep the community safe and united, she said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Andy Matuszewski said the risk of losing an officer is something all in law enforcement understand. That knowledge, however, doesn’t stop them from doing their duty and heading toward the danger when needed.

“One of the reasons they can do that is the unwritten understanding that should the day call for the ultimate sacrifice of us, our brethren, many of whom are gathered here, will look after those we leave behind,” he said. “It’s quite remarkable when you really think about it. Day in and day out, when you see that patrol car running code somewhere, someone is moving toward the threat, and that is a most inhuman of responses to danger, but they answered the call nonetheless. So too, on their day, did these men and women whose sacrifices we’re honoring today.”

Law enforcement officers, like others in the community, are regular people, Matuszewski said. They are shaped by their families and friends, churches and neighborhoods, faith, education, mentors and more. While many look toward the badge at first glance, he said, the truth of who an officer is can be found on their name tag.

“We choose to honor those who have gone on to that great roll call in heaven, so that we know, should our day come, our families will be looked after in memory of who we were, not forgotten,” he said. “With that I challenge each of us to remember each day that the names we honor here today represent us all.”

Fallen officers include:

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

— Jailer J.R. “Bob” Temple

— Deputy Sheriff J. Edward Bolton

Meridian Police Department

— Patrolman James Madison Collins

— Patrolman Eugene L. White

— Patrolman James H. Culpepper

— Patrolwoman Alma B. Walters

— Patrolman John Ruffin

— Patrolman Kennis Winston Croom

Clarke County Sheriff’s Department

— Constable Henry Prince

— Deputy Sheriff Robert Curtis Goodwin

Enterprise Police Department

— Police Chief Randy J. Boykin

Heidelberg Police Department

— Patrolman Lawrence Dale Coker

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

— Deputy Sheriff James Garfield Pugh

— Deputy Sheriff Buford R. Bunch

Kemper County Sheriff’s Department

— Wahalak Constable John O’Brien

— Deputy Sheriff Giles Joiner

— Sheriff Michael L. McKee

— Deputy Sheriff William John Walters

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office

— Deputy Sheriff John Adam Myers

Philadelphia Police Department

— Patrolman II Leann Simpson

Union Police Department

— Town Marshall John James Speed

— Town Marshall George I. “Senie” Worthen