Third annual 3K for Croom set for June 6 Published 8:20 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Meridian and Lauderdale County residents are invited to remember and give back at the third annual 3K for Croom run and walk set for June 6 at Bonita Lakes Park.

Named for Meridian Police officer Kennis Croom, who was killed in the line of duty on June 9, 2022, the annual walk is a partnership between Meridian Police Department and the Croom Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the Croom family providing scholarships to at risk youth in West Alabama.

Funds raised from this year’s run and walk will go to support Wesley House, which provides a variety of services such as the East Mississippi Child Advocacy Center and East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center, as well as a number of educational and relief programs for those in need.

Taking part in the event is not the only way to help, however, and residents can also lend their support by volunteering for the event, donating or purchasing a 2025 Run/Walk for Croom t-shirt.

For more information about the event, registration or how to get involved, visit runforcroom.itsyourrace.com or scan the QR code on the official event flyers.