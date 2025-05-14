Homecoming celebration for Meridian’s own Jamal Roberts set for Wednesday Published 5:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

After weeks of watching, cheering and voting for American Idol contender Jamal Roberts of Meridian, residents – as well as fans from across the state and other locales – are ready to celebrate his Top 3 victory before he heads to finals.

A parade and concert celebrating Roberts’ success will be held Wednesday, May 14.

The parade, which is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., will start at the Lauderdale County Courthouse (612 22nd Ave.) and end at City Hall, (2412 Seventh St.) in Downtown Meridian. A mini concert on City Hall Lawn is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Following are details for street closures during the parade and concert.

Parade

Beginning at 5:40 p.m., the parade route will be closed to traffic including 22nd Avenue from the entrance of Lauderdale County Courthouse (612 22nd Ave.) to Eighth Street, and Eighth Street between 22nd and 26th avenues

When the parade ends:

• Eighth Street will be closed from 22nd to 26th Avenue.

• 23rd, 24th and 25th avenues will be closed to through traffic starting at 5:30 p.m.

• 23rd Avenue will be closed from Fifth to Ninth streets. 24th Avenue will be closed from Fifth to Sixth streets. 25th Avenue will be closed from Fifth to Ninth streets.

During the concert:

• 23rd and 25th avenues will be closed to through traffic.

• 24th Avenue will be open to access the Arts District Parking Garage (712 24th Ave.) from Ninth Street.

• Sixth Street will be closed from 22nd to 26th avenues.

• Seventh Street will be closed from 22nd to 26th avenues.

• Fifth Street will be open to thru traffic. 23rd to 25th avenues will be blocked.

City Hall will close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14.

Parking on Sixth and Seventh streets will be blocked between 23rd and 25th avenues on Wednesday morning. Parking will be available west of 25th Avenue or in the parking garage.

The parking lot across from City Hall will be blocked off on Wednesday for vendors.