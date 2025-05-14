Community celebrates new Holiday Inn Express at ribbon cutting Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Elected officials and business leaders celebrated the opening of the Holiday Inn Express on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting at the newly constructed hotel.

Built by Lala Enterprises, the hotel offers the newest amenities available, said Vice President for Operations Steve Mann, including a patio, fire pit, pool, outstanding breakfast and a coffee maker that grinds fresh beans for each individual cup. While Lala Enterprises has worked to make the hotel a great experience for customers, Mann said he wanted to thank those in the community who helped the project along the way, including Citizens National Bank, which financed the project, and the city of Meridian’s code enforcement staff.

“We probably hardly ever recognize these people, but the city officials who were doing the inspections (Building Inspector) Scott Sollie and his team, they were great. They were here any time we needed them. They kept us in line. They helped us when we had issues and got us back on track,” he said. “I can’t say enough for that team. They were great.”

Lala Enterprises President and CEO Abdul Lala said this project held special significance as it replaces the old Astro Hotel, which was the first hotel he and his family purchased after moving to Meridian almost 50 years ago. The Astro Hotel is where his wife cleaned rooms, he said, and his children learned the family business.

“This is the seventh hotel built by Lala Enterprises in Meridian,” he said. “Astro Hotel, the old Astro 50-room hotel was very close to our hearts. This was where we started our hotel business. This is where Farida cleaned rooms and rented rooms and prepared us to be over here. Thank you, Farida. We love you.”

Coming to Meridian in 1977, Lala said he had opportunities to set up business in several cities including Palo Alto, California, Chicago, Illinois and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. At the time, he said, he felt Meridian needed him more than the larger cities did, and looking back, the Queen City has provided opportunities that probably would not have been possible in a larger metropolitan area.

“We are very proud to be here,” he said.

Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith said Wednesday was a special day for Lala Enterprises as it opened the hotel representing a more than $15 million investment in the community. Over the years, he said, Lala Enterprises has invested heavily in the Queen City and continues to give back to the community with further business ventures.

Lauderdale County Supervisor J.J. Anders, who serves as board president, echoed what the other speakers had to say and thanked Lala Enterprises for continuing to choose Meridian for its hotels.

“We just really appreciate your reinvestment into our county and to the people of Meridian and Lauderdale County and seeing the future that we have with all the economic development coming,” he said. “We just thank you for what you do.”

Lauderdale County Tourism Director Laura Carmichael said hotels are a key part of tourism, and the new Holiday Inn Express will be an asset to those visiting or traveling through Meridian. The hotel recently hosted a meeting of the Lauderdale County Tourism Commission, she said, and she was impressed by the facility.

While Wednesday’s ribbon cutting was a celebration for the hotel, Lala said it was also an opportunity to look toward future development. With the growing interest in sports, he said he believes Meridian needs a sportsplex.

“We all know that these days, parents prepare their holidays, their vacation around their children’s sports events. Sports events are getting very, very popular these days and a sports complex are the big economic impact on the local economy,” he said. “All the cities around us, they have the sports complex. We don’t, and I believe all the business leaders over here, we should really work on it.”

Lala called on city and county government, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and business leaders to work together to help make a sport complex possible for Meridian and Lauderdale County.

“So ladies and gentlemen, it is my pledge today that we will work with the city, county, tourism and EMBDC to provide the Meridian community with a sports complex,” he said.