Physician Assistant students present final projects Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Mississippi State University-Meridian Master of Physician Assistant Studies students presented their year-long research during “Student Capstone Poster Presentation Day” at the MSU Riley Center Friday. The projects reflected the final hurdle to jump before graduation this week.

The event, spread out along the fourth-floor lobby, sought to support and celebrate students in the final step of their educational experience as they present findings from their systemized review of relevant clinical topics.

The presentations were akin to mini-dissertations discussing research, findings and any need for further exploration of the subject matter. Topics included supplements, medications and different surgery techniques, among others.

While the purpose of the capstone project is for students to display the ability to evaluate research on a clinically relevant topic, the Capstone Poster Presentation Day is also an opportunity for students to communicate effectively, as well as exchange information with other health professionals, stated a university press release.

Dr. Ed Smith, who teaches behavior medicine and research methods, said that though many of the students are studious introverts and may be uncomfortable speaking publicly, he thinks the capstone helps them gather information necessary to have conversations that might come about with their future patients.

“We have 21 students, and they have all been working on this for a year now,” he said. “This is to help them with speaking to others about medical issues and help prepare them for conversations with future patients within their communities.”

Each student stood at his or her poster’s location, awaiting visitors to stop and lead off with questions, which Smith said was important so that the students could see how patients might do the same.

“They graduate this week,” Smith added. “They are very excited and nervous, but they’ve done a very good job.”

Physicians assistants are nationally certified and state-licensed medical professionals who practice medicine on health care teams with physicians and other providers through diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and health maintenance services. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the occupational outlook for PAs will increase by 31% through 2029.