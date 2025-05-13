Meridian prepares to welcome Roberts

Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Thomas Howard

Meridian residents were hard at work Tuesday preparing to welcome Jamal Roberts home after the Queen City native on Monday advanced to the top three in this season of American Idol.

 

Residents used paint, markers, glue and other art supplies to make dozens of posters celebrating the hometown hero ahead of a parade and concert celebrating Roberts’ achievement on Wednesday. The event, which was free and open to the public, was organized by ACES, the Arts and Community Events Society, which sponsors a number of downtown events including the Full Moon on Fifth block parties.

Wednesday’s festivities are set to kick off at 5:45 p.m. with the parade departing the Lauderdale County Government Center and heading north on 22nd Avenue through downtown Meridian.

