Faithful pray for Meridian, country during National Day of Prayer service Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Though Meridian may have observed the National Day of Prayer a bit late, the gathering May 8 – though sparse – brought plenty of faith to the lawn of city hall.

Joe Norwood was there, saying he came because he’s been doing so for years and enjoyed the gathering, while Rush Mayatt attended because “I think we need all the prayer we can get.”

The scripture for the day was Romans 15:13: “Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”

The day dawned bright and sunny when, as they do each year, individuals gathered under the large tree south of city hall, where Elder Tony Lopez sounded the Shofar to “get the ear of the Lord” and Deaconess Sandra Crosby sang “We Need to Pray,” an apt call to action.

Elders Betty Cole, Brian Barrios and Dwight Herlong planned talks on gratitude, praise, seeking guidance and wisdom, and family and relationships, while Sister Julie Dominy’s focus was on peace, justice and healing in the world. Pastor Odell Hopkins’s topic was about having strength and resilience, and Pastor Chuck Overby’s was on divine protection over the city. Brother Billy Tisdale provided sound services.

Back in 1988, Congress, by Public Law 100-307 as amended, called upon the president of the country to issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer. President Donald Trump designated May 1 as a National Day of Prayer for the country to “observe this day, reflecting on the blessings our [n]ation has received and the importance of prayer, with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities in their houses of worship, communities, and places of work, schools, and homes.”