Salvation Army Thrift Store presents ‘Thrifty & Trending’ fashion show Published 11:17 am Monday, May 12, 2025

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is excited to announce its upcoming “Thrifty & Trending” Fashion Show on Thursday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. at 2306 N. Frontage Road.

This stylish event will be emceed by WTOK’s Lindsey Hall, bringing energy and enthusiasm to the evening. The show will feature a diverse lineup of models, including Meridian’s very own Lauryl Joyner, Miss Volunteer Mississippi; Christina Mogollon, Meridian Miss Hospitality; Rylie Hailey, Lauderdale County Miss Hospitality; and Foley Doggett, Clark County Miss Hospitality who will grace the runway with their signature charm and elegance.

To accommodate preparations, the store will be closed before the event but will reopen for shopping after the show until 7 p.m. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the fabulous fashion finds showcased during the event.

Residents are encouraged to join in the night of fashion, fun and community spirit.