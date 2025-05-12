Roberts advances to American Idol’s Top 5 Published 3:20 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Meridian native Jamal Roberts continues to impress both audience and judges as he climbs the ranks in season 23 of American Idol. On Sunday, he advanced to the Top 5 with his rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

“Just like that I’m in the Top 5,” Roberts said on social media. “I am so thankful for everyone who voted and for the support that I have in my corner. I will never forget these moments.”

A 27-year-old physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary, Roberts has used his platform as a contestant to draw attention to his hometown and highlight what Meridian has to offer. In his audition for American Idol, the singer spoke honestly about the Queen City and his desire to improve his community.

“This is where I was born and raised. Everything is not peaches and cream. There’s a lot of crime and all that going on. Things are getting worse. People are scared to even open up their mouth because somebody’s going to point a gun at them because they said the wrong thing. Some days you don’t even want to come outside,” he said, according to TV Insider.

Despite its flaws, Meridian has a lot of potential, Roberts said, and he hopes to bring more attention and opportunity to his community.

Meridian and Lauderdale County residents have rallied behind Roberts as he competes, with watch parties at various businesses and venues each weekend. The Meridian City Council last week appropriated $20,000 to help fund a parade and concert for the contestant later this week. American Idol crews are also expected to attend the celebration.

Episodes of American Idol air Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. Residents can vote for Roberts online at americanidol.com/vote, through the American Idol app or by texting 12 to 21523. Viewers can cast up to 10 votes per contestant per method.