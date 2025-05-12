Northeast’s Mantri wins McRae Art Contest scholarship Published 5:20 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Northeast Lauderdale Middle School’s Atharva Mantri was one of 12 students statewide selected as winners of the 2025 College and Career Savings Art Contest, the State Treasurer’s office announced Monday.

The annual event saw more than 2,000 entries from K-12 students throughout Mississippi, making in one of the most competitive years in program history. State Treasurer David McRae said students never fail to amaze with their submissions.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“Every year, it amazes me what these students create,” said McRae. “From chefs to dentists to elementary art teachers, Mississippi’s students have big dreams for their future. I’m hopeful these scholarships from Mississippi College and Career Savings will push students one step closer to achieving their dream jobs. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all who participated.”

Mantri, who was awarded first place in the grades 3-5 category, will receive a $1,000 scholarship in a Mississippi Affordable College Savings account. Second place winners received $500 scholarships and third place received $250 scholarships.

MACS is a Mississippi 529 College and Career Savings plan offered through the Office of the State Treasurer. With MACS, families can open a tax-advantaged savings account for educational expenses. The money in these accounts can be used for college tuition and expenses. The funds can also be applied to secondary and elementary private tuition, apprenticeship programs, student loans, and more. For more information about the program, please visit Treasury.MS.gov/MACS.