MCC hosts two commencements spotlighting students’ achievements Published 8:21 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Laughter mixed with tears and cheers echoed through the Evangel Temple Friday as Meridian Community College celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2025 with two commencements, honoring students from both the Career and Technical Education and University Transfer Programs, marking the end of one chapter and the start of another.

MCC President Tom Huebner praised the graduates for their hard work and determination.

“MCC has helped these students find their potential and gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” he said. “Watching them reach for their dreams reminds us why we do this work.”

The highlight of the Career and Technical Education ceremony was the announcement of the H. M. Ivy Scholarship, which was presented to Hannah Buchanan of Duck Hill. During the University Transfer Program commencement, Hollie Gillies of Glasgow, United Kingdom, Katherine Hayes of New Hope, and Savannah Smith of Philadelphia were also awarded H.M. Ivy Scholarships.

Also, during the University Transfer Program commencement, additional scholarships were awarded.

The Hardin Scholarships, which are $5,000 awards to each honoree, pay tribute to the life of businessman Phil Hardin and his philanthropic endeavors to support education. The Phil Hardin Foundation funds them through the Meridian Community College Foundation. Recipients of these scholarships are Sarah Bounds of Bailey and Tafadzwa Chikomba of Chiredzi, Zimbabwe.

H.M. Ivy, the founding father of Meridian Community College, is remembered through the Ivy Scholarships. This year marks the 52nd year for outstanding graduates to receive scholarships. The honorees each receive $3,600 for their junior year of study, and if their academic excellence continues, they will get another $3,600 for their senior year of study. These awards, which are based on academic excellence, extra-curricular participation, financial need, and faculty appraisals, are funded through an endowment established by the Phil Hardin Foundation.

Buchanan is a Precision Machining Engineering Technology graduate who has a grade point average of 3.95 on a 4.0 scale. She is a Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society officer, and has served as an Ivy League student recruiter for the past two years. She plans to attend Mississippi State University and earn a degree in advanced manufacturing with her career goals focused on working in the medical or defense manufacturing industries.

Gillies, who holds a 3.84 gpa, is a mechanical engineering major who will continue her education at the University of West Alabama. An international student and Lady Eagles soccer player, Gillies is also a member of both PTK and The Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College at Meridian Community College. She aspires to work as a mechanical engineer while continuing to grow and learn professionally.

Hayes is a chemical engineering major with 3.95 gpa who will continue her studies at Mississippi State University. She is a Phi Theta Kappa officer, an Honors College member and a student-athlete. Hayes hopes to make a difference in her future company and build a meaningful career.

Smith, a pharmacy major with a 3.96 gpa, has been accepted into the accelerated program at William Carey University School of Pharmacy. She plans to return to Meridian as a clinical pharmacist.

With a 4.0 gpa, Bounds is a nursing major who plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi. She is a member of the Lady Eagles Tennis Team, Ivy League, and Student Government Association. Her ultimate goal is to become a certified nurse anesthetist and work in a surgical center.

A member of the Eagles Track and Field, Chickomba claimed the NJCAA National Title in the men’s long jump with a school-record leap of 8.06 meters, has signed with Kansas State University to continue competing in track and field. While at MCC, he earned a 3.6 gpa. His dream is to become a professional long jumper and compete in the 2028 Olympics.

Also, during the ceremonies, 32 graduates were chosen as members of the Spring 2025 Circle of Excellence. The students who studied in the College’s University Transfer and Career and Technical Education programs were saluted for their academic achievement, leadership, community service and spirit.

Huebner said MCC has a long history of outstanding graduates, and the Circle of Excellence is one way the College recognizes these students who excelled at MCC.

“These students have made an impact on this place, and we look forward to watching them take flight and impact the world,” he said.

Fifteen Career and Technical Education students named to the Circle of Excellence included Mya Adams, Hannah Buchanan, Elam Davis, Tamician Hunt, Kennedi Jimison, Katelyn Johnson, Micah Nelson, Rebecca Owen, Alyssa Pemberton, Kayleigh Sellers, Kaitlynn Stroud, Earron Stewart, Madison Tendle, Kambri Welborn, and Kiersten White.

University Transfer Program students selected for Circle of Excellence were Alondra Arreola-Espino, Sara Bounds, Tafadzwa Chikomba, Matthew Cochran, Emily Covington, Sara Culpepper, Seth Garrett, Corbin Gillentine, Holly Gillies, Katherine Hayes, Megan Heggie, Daniel McClung, Anna McGowin, Chloe Smith, Libby Smith, Savannah Smith and Jolee Todd.

Candidates for Spring 2025 graduation include:

Xzayvion E. Childress of Alabaster, Alabama; Andrew P. Prejean of Alexandria, Louisiana; Corbin T. Gillentine of Amory; Emily M. Arias, Sarah Katherine Bounds, and Kennedy Leann Franklin, all of Bailey; Kylan X. Bernard of Bartlett, Tennessee; Brayden L. Martin of Batesville; Brittany Elaine McCool of Bay Springs; Romario Mckhi Castro and Josthin Moreno of Blue Mountain; McNeill D. Bartling, Matthew Jennings Cochran, Jeyde Y. Fitsgerald, Ashlyn Jimenez, and William C. Jones, all of Brandon; Brianna Paige Burkett, Ashley Renee Johnson, and Rebecca L. Owen, all of Butler, Alabama; Michael P. James of Byhalia; Thelma Renee Hall and Bradyn Lee Roloson, both of Byram; Jewel S. Leflore of Carthage; Julie Amacher of Chelsea, Alabama; Eric C. Truss and Peyton Ray Willis, both of Choctaw; Pedro H. Gonzalez and Shelby N. Rhodes, both of Chunky; Rosa Isela Cuellar Elox of Clara; Dandre J. Clermont of Clearfield, Utah; Collin W. Russell of Cleveland; Ashanti Patton and Chillea M. Pickett, both of Clinton; Payton Alexander, Otoniel I. Alonso, Leliana J. Alvarado, Hannah-Marie T. Andreacchio, Maddox Atkinson, Kelvis M. Brown, Hannah Buchanan, Ashley M. Burkeen, Daniel V. Davis, Aaron Cade Germany, Mckinley Grace Maxwell, Natalie Lynne Ries, Alexa Shirley, Chloe Elyse Smith, Nathan Smith, Jolee Michelle Todd, and Jackie C. White, all of Collinsville; Katherine Fei Hayes and Shaquanda R. Pippin, both of Columbus; Cayden M. Alexander, Albert Perez Charlie, Akamie l. Goss, and Colten Lee Kelly, all of Conehatta; Marlee Grace McCalister of Corinth; Cameron Jaymar Stallworth of Daleville; Christopher W. Chertkow, Allison Claire Fox, Logan Hemphill, and Elizabeth D. Hollingsworth, all of Decatur; Anne-Elise Baty, Trinity S. Davis, Marvin L. Gale, Micah Elizabeth Nelson, Taniya Chemere Roberts, Andrea Grace Sciple, and Benjamin M. Winston, all of DeKalb; Zaria K. Williams of Demopolis, Alabama; Talisha Rochelle Hollingsworth and Anna-Katherine Leggett, both of Ellisville; Robert N. Bailey, Gavin Blocker, DeLana Lynn Castle, Emily D. Covington, Haley Michelle Freeman, Candace Marie Hill, Anna K. McGowin, Harley L. Morland, William L. Satcher, Daniel A. Scrimpshire, Jake M. Shelby, Jeffery Tanner Smith, Kaitlynn M. Stroud, Haley Allison Thomas, Brooklynn E. Tucker, and Joseph Cole Blackwell, all of Enterprise; Mallory G. Ross of Florence; Rivers Logan Burnette of Flowood; Jadazia Niquesha Hillie, Brittney N. Jones, and Skylar Nicole Sharp, all of Forest; Elizabeth DeAnn Honeycutt of Gallion, Alabama; N’Waynah L. Littleton of Harrisville; Danyell A. Slack of Harvey, Louisiana; David Eugene Combest of Hattiesburg; Tawiana Shanta Jones and Bailey Erin Parker, both of Heidelberg; Abby Kirstyn Hollingsworth and Kennedy Erin Rodriguez, both of Hickory; Brianna R. Curtis, Erika Nixon, and Trevon Taylor, all of Jackson; Javar Renardo James of Jamaica; A’Kirra S. Hagger of Lafayette, Lousiana; Skylar Gibbs of Lake; William Travis Ainsworth, Ciera D. Dearman, Breanna Dorothy Gordon, Michael Hernandez, Uziel Herrera, Tekalyn D. Hill, and Jimmie Smith, all of Lauderdale; Tessa Lynn Bullock, Raven D. Evans, Halei Nicole Keyes, Barbara A. McKenzie, Shaquetta Shante Parker, and Kambri Welborn, all of Laurel; Javion Johnson of Lawrence; Hassan Ruffin and Tanner Rain Williams, both of Lisman, Alabama; Zachary Keith Joyner of Little Rock; Fanchon D. Cook and Kristen Nicole Wilson, both of Louin; Amiah Rashae McGraw, Jordan C. Stevenson, and Dakota T. Strait, all of Louisville; Ethan Seibert of Lucedale; Amber Gates of Maben; Chelsea Adrianna Halbert and Lamaquiaja Pippins, both of Macon; Peyton Maddox Fowler of Madison; Amy Mullins of Magee; Caden Allen, Taylor Emiley Anderson, Alondra Arreola-Espino, Frank Edwards, Torion J. Emerson, Michael W. Gortney, Dontray Jamire Walker and Jordan M. Ward, all of Marion; Heather Lynn McGehee of McComb; Sarah Kay Watson of Medon, Tennessee; Mya Briana Adams, Montrea Lynette Alexander, Eboni L. Alford, Jyzalon J. Alford, Xavien Tyshun Alford, James Asher Alsobrooks, Jeremiah J. Atterberry, Paden D. Avera, Tyler B. Bearden, Lee C. Bebley, Princess Adore Bell, Jordan R. Benamon, Kel Hardy Bigham, Allen David Bishop, Alyssa Sanay Bland, E’riq Deamon Bloxson, Nyla M. Boatwright, Olivia B. Booker, Jason Jerome Boyd, Adunus J. Brooks, Ahmyir K. Brown, Elijah Othell Brown, Jaylon R. Brown, Sampson I. Brown, Zacarious Quayshun Brown, Amare Q. Brown-Carter, Thomas Taylor Bucklew, Jonathan C. Butler, Hasen Caldwell, Shunte’ M. Calhoun, Thomas Cole Carter, Joshua C. Cheatham, Curtis Chisolm, Drelan J. Cole, A’Kayla Coleman, Earieonaa Tyteasia Coleman, Karrington Collins, Drake J. Collum, Eli J. Collum, Janet L. Conner, Benjamin Cade Cook, John Cotton, Caleb Alexander Cross, Sara E. Culpepper, Kamron J. Darden, Kinsey M. Davis, Anthony M. Deviney, Mazziah Sharrod Donald, Bryson J. Drummond, Alaysha Eadie, Twila L. Evins, Taylor R. Fleming, Cierra Z. Fox, Jaonta Fox, Zariah S. Freeze, Noah Ray Garner, Quentashia Lyshan Garner, Keeton B. Garrett, Seth G. Garrett, Payton S. Gervin, Darieon DeCarlos Gibson, KaDarryus Marqueze Gordon, Alexis Rachelle Graves, Shakedria Meionne Griffin, Atrelle L. Grogan, Kiersten L. Hampton, Keri Rae Hans, Robert E. Hardy III, Rhagan Harris, Shawanda M. Harris, Allison P. Harrison, Kaylee Shae Harrison, Amarion Heard, Megan E. Heggie, Patrick Heidelberg, Jazzmine Kimberly Higgs, Justin Blake Hopkins, Timothy C. Hopkins, Luke Ishee, Briceley K. Jackson, Kevin D. Jackson, X’Zavion A. Jackson, JayQuan Tyrese Jemison, Jett Carl Clae Jensen, Elijah Scott Jones, Kendrick M. Jones, McKinley Blair Jones, Terry L. Jones, Cederick D. Jordan, Samantha Ivy Keebler, Anthony King, Janna Jo-Leigh Knight, Casey West Kyle, Daniel Aaron Lane, Jennifer D. Lee, Tilton B. Lee, Keoka Cyanne Leggett, Larkees R. Leggett-Ford, Amber Menyatta Lewis, Au’Zyunna Ty’Unne Lewis, Hunter Lewis, Quendaisha Skytecia Lewis, Tyler Orlando Lofton, Jakevien Kipp-Mario Love, Tyson Marlow, Dorcia Mayer, Zachary D. McCallister, Christian D. McClelland, Christy Sue McCormick, Madeline P. McIlwain, Tyson Jawon McIntosh, Maston A. Mcmahan, Braxtyn McMullan, Madison McNeely, Hunter A. Miles, Lane Miller, Maliki D. Miller, Quintera Jena’ Miller, Quincee Demond Mitchell, Sara Moffett, William C. Moffett, Erika Renea Monroe, Carley Shea Monsour, Keleigh Breanna Moore, Claire Melissa Moorehead, Geizi Morales, Logan Morgan, Tristen Deshawn Mosley, Austin K. Moss, Jayda Aranna Mullins, Gregory Nave, Dana Marie Naylor, Kedarius R. Naylor, Trinity Nguyen, Chance Null, Scott Oates, Manasia K. Odom, Taeveyun Lashawn Owens, Aquilla Javonte Pack, Martell Padgett, Xavian Palmer, Kaydence Mackenzie Patterson, Alison B. Perez-Zapata, Madison Haley Peters, Emmaleigh Pierce, Mallory Anne Piglia, William Pinkham, Kembresha Odasha Portis, Shanice R. Price, Shaniya Latoya Price, Jaylon Roy Pruett, Thomas Pugh, Caleb Steven Purvis, Derrius Ramsey, Joshua Randolph, Shundarrius Randolph, Lance G. Rawson, Jeremiah Ray, Nolan Austin Ray, Calli Ann Reed, Tammy Denise Reed, Jamie L. Reynolds, Elizabeth A. Robbins, Hanna M. Robbins, Cody Michael Robinson, Denali Robinson, Mackenzie Brooke Robinson, Thomas Andrew Robinson, Sanchez Ruffin, Jacob Russell, Joseph Shepard Sanders, Rolando Lee Sanford, Clayton Robert Schickel, Taheshay Katrina Schwalbach, Justin Carlos Scott, Quardiacious Lateese Scott Fennessee, Celeste K. Sharpe, Aaron Cade Shortridge, Braden C. Smith, Braeden M. Smith, Cameren P. Smith, Craven Smith, Josie E. Smith, Katie Brooke Smith, Libby G. Smith, Rebekah Leanne Stephens, Lawson W. Stephenson, Dominick A. Stevens, Byron F. Stewart, Earron Rochelle Stewart, Sydney Sullins, Adrick D. Tate, Sidney J. Taylor, Ty’Quandarius Kecarlos Taylor, Abigail Isabella Thomas, Richard Dalton Thomas, Nathaniel Lamar Tilghman, Rodrick Dunshaw Tingle, Destin John Tinsley, SaMorgan Townsend, Quanzyric Trotter, Charles Herman Watson, Gracie Rose Weatherford, Parker L. Webb, Jamal M. Wells, Kiersten White, Chase Whitehead, De’Quareius Williams, Ty JD Williams, Sylvia Denise Yates, Jessica Amber Young, Mexia Z. Young, all of Meridian; Alyssa A. Pemberton of Metairie, Louisiana; Kelly Lin Blair and Shelton Reece Raner, both of Mize; Brandee Machelle Styron of Mount Olive; Madison Hearn Tindle of Needham, Alabama; Lilly Ann Hollingsworth, Brandon M. Johnson, Marissa Tesyal Martin, Brandy Mills and Michelle Lee Ryans, all of Newton; Tyrus T. Carmichael-Williams and Dennis C. Hayes, both of Oxford; Quston Monquie Bender and Carlondria DaTriana McLaughlin, both of Pachuta; Ollie Turner Savage of Pattison; Netanya P. Sawyer of Pearl; Brooklyn Jace Johnson of Pelahatchie; Raul Mikih M. Guerrero of Petal; Dustin C. Benson, Amelia Llorraine Dees, Joshua L. Graham, Tamician Chanel Hunt, Kalee G. Lathem, Stephanie Lyons, Heather A. Nicholson, Addison E. Nowell, Brayden M. Reynolds, Kayleigh Sellers, Macy R. Smith, Savannah F. Smith, and William Reese Thomas, all of Philadelphia; Arlee McClellan and Kareli Jazmin Mendoza, both of Pontotoc; Kennedi Ja’Lese Jimison of Porterville; Sadler Jackson Blackwell, Serena F. Blackwell, Hayden O. Burge, Madison N. Cunningham, Elam L. Davis, Zachary Scott Davis, James C. Grantham, Madison A. Gray, Lorin Greene, Olivia Scarlett Heathcock, Katelyn Johnson, Tilley Jo Lucas, Terrence McCrae, Aldyn B. Minella, Marcus Kendell Robinson, Mason Tucker, and Martin B. Turner, all of Quitman; Chance J. Sutton of Ridgeland; Elijah L. Hunter of Rosedale; Nicaya B. Baylor of Scooba; Jesse Brian Burke, Jawarren L. Jordan, Kenneth D. McGowan, Rondacia Sharnequa Moss, and Elizabeth K. Strickland, all of Shubuta; Alexis Sierra Lewis of Shuqualak; Malak Ziad Ali of Southhaven; Demarcus Terrile Lowe, Ariana D. Mays and Brennon T. Wright, all of Starkville; Ashlee Vanisha Craft, Aylesia K. Dubose, Eric Keiden Graves, Jon M. Ivy and Shakara Elise Miller, all of Stonewall; Rufino Linares McDowell of Thibodaux, Louisiana; Daniel Bruce McClung of Tishomingo; Oden K. Dees, Samantha Evans Gellatly, Bryan A. Hopkins, Celeste M. Johnson, Trevor M. McGlothin, Vashawn M. Reynolds, Donquantae Sentell Scott, Dontaidrae Scott, DonTayevious Scott, Maecy R. Scribner, and Jevon Amari Walker, all of Toomsuba; Calicia Lafaith Smith of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Alexandria Jadyn Bounds, Richard Lamar Creekmore, Noah L. Ferguson, and Makayla L. Williams, all of Union; Holly Eva Gillies, Matthew Peter Longdon, and Lauren Taylor Smith, all of the United Kingdom; Marvin Blakeney Allen, Gradon W. Bourne, Keonna L. McDaniel, Lawson Maddox Selby, and Lenell Ro’Darrius Hill, all of Vicksburg; Makenna L. Borne of Waggaman, Louisiana; Bailey Montanna Eidson and Amber Rontisa Hill, both of Waynesboro; Unisa Brinnette Bell of West Point; Dakota Shae Haynsworth of Zachary, Louisiana; and Tafadzwa Chikomba of Zimbabwe.

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu.