Former MPSD employee charged with embezzlement Published 1:26 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

A former Meridian Public School District employee was arrested Monday and charged with embezzlement, State Auditor Shad White’s office announced.

Candace Morris is accused of embezzling funds earmarked for drug screenings and background checks for new employees. In a news release, the State Auditor’s office said Morris would collect the funds and issue receipts to those making the payments before taking the money for personal use.

“We will continue to hold the line when it comes to improper spending of taxpayer dollars,” said White. “The dedicated team at the State Auditor’s Office will continue to work closely with prosecutors to get record results for taxpayers.”

In a statement, Meridian Public School District said the allegations are concerning and do not reflect the values or ethics of the district. Superintendent Amy Carter said discrepancies were noticed during an internal audit during the 2022-2023 school year, and the district quickly notified the State Auditor’s office about the issue.

“We take the stewardship of public funds seriously. We took immediate action to strengthen our internal controls and oversight procedures to prevent any future misconduct,” she said.

MPSD said it will not comment further due to the ongoing legal action, however the district is continuing to cooperate with authorities.

If convicted, Morris could receive up to $5,000 in fines and a maximum of 20 years in prison.