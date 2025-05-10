The early days of Weidmann’s Restaurant Published 7:13 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Although Clara held ownership with a partner, Felix was definitely there as well. The good reputation of the eatery brought many customers to the café and by 1884 the husband and wife opened a 36-room house, known as International Hotel, located on the northeast corner of Front Street and 22nd Avenue.

“This new and elegant hotel, corner of Hale and Front Street, was formally opened to the public yesterday by F Weidmann, the former proprietor of European House. The International Hotel is conveniently located, accessible to the railroad depot and the business portion of the city. It has thirty-six cool, airy rooms, elegantly furnished, fitted with gas and all modern convenience. The dining room is one of the nicest and completest in the south.”

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

An enterprising couple, the Weidmann’s employed a bus/wagon with driver to meet trains at the depot and transport them to their establishment for a hot meal and convenient lodging. It was said that the hotel’s bus “could be seen rolling along with Clara’s pet lamb following.” The Meridian Mercury newspaper reported that the lamb “was not quite as white as Mary’s, but is decently clean.”

It was in December 1870 when “a gas company meeting” was conducted in the parlor of the European House. Clara and Felix, who were active business owners, were concerned for the convenience and safety of their customers and employees. It had only been a month prior when concerned citizens tapped William Sturges, who was responsible for the upkeep of the City’s street, with a straight-forward concern. “Property owners and tax payers would be glad to see them (streets) put in good shape before severe winter weather sets in.”

Obviously there had been problems traversing city streets when walking to the Weidmann’s eatery and businesses, and municipal offices were located in the area as well. The streets were especially problematic for women dressed in the long fashions of the day, and even Clara could testify to the inconvenience. As a good businesswoman she wanted her female customers happy when reaching the door of the International House.

December 1870 offered an additional opportunity to appease customers, and Mr. and Mrs. Weidmann quickly joined with support geared toward lighting the city. Among many questions for agent, W. H. Roberts on that night was the probable cost of erecting fifteen street lights. But by March the Committee said it “did not deem it expedient to light streets at present.” The usual reason was the financial condition of the city.

Yes, by 1885 Felix Weidmann had accomplished his dream. He was a successful chef and business owner. As the husband and father of a loving family, it appeared that his future was secure in his adopted city. But on March 15, 1885, an edition of a Meridian newspaper, “Daily Mercury”, announced his death. He had succumbed quickly, it seemed, from pneumonia.

The City was devastated. The obituary described Felix Weidmann as “an honored and good citizen of Meridian for nearly 20 years and has always been engaged in the business of keeping a hotel or restaurant. He possessed a warm heart with tender emotions. Mr. Weidmann was charitable beyond his means, frank and genial in his manners, social and generous in his character. He was a good man who loved his neighbor as himself and whose death will be universally lamented.”

A good man had died. Meridian had lost one of her most renowned citizens. Was his life lived in vain? The answer is no. The arrival of Felix Weidmann to Meridian in 1868 began an odyssey, a long and powerful journey which continues to this day. His life is remembered throughout American and indeed, throughout the world.

The story doesn’t end here. Actually the Weidmann story has never ended. The next chapter of the Weidmann odyssey continues with son, Phillip.

Anne McKee is executive director at The Meridian Railroad Museum.