Touch-A-Truck rescheduled for May 17 Published 2:01 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Meridian Parks and Recreation’s annual Touch-A-Truck event at Highland Park has been rescheduled to May 17, city officials announced Friday. Originally set for Saturday, the change in date comes as the National Weather Service forecast shows an 80% chance of rain for the Meridian and Lauderdale County area.

Touch-A-Truck gives local children an opportunity to see and explore emergency vehicles and heavy equipment up close, with fire trucks, ambulances and police cars, backhoes, work trucks, helicopters and more.

The rescheduled event will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 17.