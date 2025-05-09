Political signs illegal on state right-of-way Published 1:26 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding political candidates that campaign signs are not permitted within right-of-way on state highways according to Section 63-3-317 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 Annotated. The width of highway right-of-way varies by location and includes the driving lanes, shoulders and mowed areas; the right-of-way can potentially reach distances of 300 feet or more from the centerline of driving lanes.

To maintain traffic safety, MDOT asks candidates to observe the following:

— Illegally placed campaign signs contribute to our state’s multi-million-dollar litter problem that spoils Mississippi’s natural beauty.

— Any illegally placed signs will be removed.

— Keeping the right-of-way clear prevents safety hazards and interference with the traveling public along roadways.

— Signs with steel or wooden posts pose potential hazards that may cause harm to roadside workers, may damage roadside equipment and may become projectiles if hit by mowers.

— Signs are not permitted within areas necessary for clear vision at intersections; signs must not interfere with the sight distance of a driver.

— No signs are allowed in limited access right-of-way.

— Typically, the right-of-way is larger near roadway intersections.

— Signs removed by MDOT crews will be kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded.

— Candidates may retrieve signs from MDOT without penalty.

For information about right-of-way distances in specific areas along a state-maintained highway, call the local MDOT maintenance facility.

For more information, call 601-359-7074 or visit GoMDOT.com.