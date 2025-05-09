New mobile WIN Job Center to provide services throughout Mississippi Published 5:17 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security on Thursday introduced its new mobile WIN Job Center, which will deliver a range of employment services to job seekers and businesses throughout the state. The mobile unit will also provide assistance for those eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits, ensuring critical resources are available wherever they are needed.

MDES has operated mobile service units for more than 20 years, which have proven invaluable during times of disaster when power, phone and internet access are unavailable. These mobile service units have also been used to support job seekers and employers at the Governor’s Job Fairs and other agency-related events.

This month, MDES will deploy a state-of-the-art mobile WIN Job Center, designed to maintain a high level of service in areas where brick-and-mortar WIN Job Centers are not available. The mobile WIN Job Center will offer on-location staff to assist visitors, seven workstations and a 32” flat screen video screen for employment-related training of small groups.

Compared to its 20-year-old predecessor, the new mobile unit features upgraded technology, contemporary safety and accessibility enhancements and a more streamlined design, making it easier to operate and deploy.

“Today is a great day for Mississippi. We’re taking another big step toward empowering our workforce, supporting businesses, and strengthening the state’s economy,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “The launch of the new mobile WIN Job Center reinforces the values we hold dear as Mississippians: hard work, self-reliance, and innovation.”

“This mobile unit is more than just a vehicle—it’s a mission on wheels. It represents our steadfast commitment to delivering real solutions for real people and ensuring that no Mississippian is left behind—no matter their zip code or how rural their community may be,” said MDES Executive Director Bill Ashley.

For more information about the services offered by MDES visit www.mdes.ms.gov.