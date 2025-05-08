Wings & Tails draws hundreds in support of Navy League Published 8:01 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Hundreds of Mississippi residents packed into the Key Brothers Hangar at Meridian Regional Airport on Tuesday as the 14th annual Wings & Tails event was held benefiting The Mississippi Council of the Navy League.

The yearly fundraiser helps the Navy League in its mission to support service members in the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine. Locally, the organization helps support those on board Naval Air Station Meridian, as well as Northeast Lauderdale High School’s NJROTC Program.

Attendees were treated to displays of military aircraft, a classic car show, flyovers, seafood and music from Meridian band Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats.

For more information about the Navy League, its mission or how to become a member, visit www.navyleague.org/become-a-member, or reach out to the group on Facebook at MS Council of the Navy League.