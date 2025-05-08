The Wellnest looks to bring holistic healthcare to Meridian Published 2:13 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Meridianites learned about holistic health and enjoyed lavender infused gelatin Thursday as The Wellnest officially opened with a ribbon cutting. The business, located on Fifth Street behind to Enterprise car rental, looks to bring new healthcare options to the Queen City and its residents.

“As you know, life can be so, so stressful, and with the ever rising cost of healthcare, the cost of living in such unsettling times make it especially important to prioritize selfcare,” said owner Diana Shields. “So The Wellnest is the perfect little place to build your health equity and utilize some of our holistic and therapeutic wellness modalities.”

The Wellnest offers Halo salt therapy in its dry salt cave, which is intended to help with allergies, skin and respiratory issues. The business also offers red light therapy intended to address muscle soreness and fatigue, joint health, acne and body contouring, as well as vibroacoustic sound therapy.

“We’ve taken salt, light and sound, and we nestled it into this tranquilizing therapeutic environment so you can tap into your mind, bodies and souls and help you on your journey to healing and wellbeing,” Shields said.

The Wellnest also offers workshops ranging from Pilates classes to therapeutic psychoeducational workshops. It is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Monday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Appointments are recommended, but the business also accepts walk-ins.