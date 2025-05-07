MSDH: Nicotine consumption leads to hypertension Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

JACKSON, Miss. – Contrary to popular opinion, E-cigarettes and vapes are not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes, The Mississippi Department of Health is warning residents. These products contain nicotine, a toxic chemical that raises blood pressure by narrowing blood vessels and causing the heart to beat harder and faster, according to the American Heart Association.

The result can be hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, which can lead to an increased risk of stroke, heart attack and other serious diseases.

“E-cigarettes are the most commonly used smoking products, especially among youth,” said Tiffany Johnson, director of the Office of Tobacco Control at MSDH. “We know that tobacco and nicotine use, in any form, is harmful.”

Rates of hypertension in Mississippi have outpaced the national average for over a decade, according to MSDH. Other risk factors for high blood pressure include a sedentary lifestyle, a high-fat and high-sodium diet, lack of physical activity, obesity, too much salt in the diet, and consumption of too much alcohol and caffeine.

“MSDH county health clinics offer free blood pressure screening,” said Johnson. “You can stop in or make an appointment. While you’re there, if you are a vaper or smoker, talk with your nurse about how we can assist you in quitting.”

“Vaping is an epidemic,” said Kenneth White, project director of the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Lauderdale and Newton counties. “It has greatly surpassed the use of other tobacco products. Please be aware that vaping is not safe.”

MSDH offers free live coaching for those who want to quit. Text VAPEFREEMS to 88709 or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. For information on the health dangers of tobacco products visit www.quitlinems.com