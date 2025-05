Meridian garbage pickup moves to summer hours Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Meridian residents will need to get their garbage cans to the curb a little earlier as garbage pickup moves to summer hours, the city of Meridian announced Tuesday.

Waste Pro, which contracts with the city for residential garbage service, will begin pickup at 6 a.m. beginning May 18. The change is due to the summer heat.