Southeast Lauderdale takes ice cream break ahead of state testing Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Southeast Lauderdale High School students and teachers took a break from the books Tuesday to enjoy a bite of ice cream as they prepared to begin state testing later in the week.

Sponsored by the Library Club, the Brain Break: Sweet Treat event brought The Scoop Co. to the Southeast campus with an assortment of ice cream flavors. In addition to serving students, the event provided free ice cream to teachers as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Southeast students Rakendra Heidelberg, Zakiah Whitfield and Mason Wheat said the event was a nice break and gave them an opportunity to relax ahead of testing. Students were set to begin testing Wednesday.

“They planned this for us before state testing to give us a little brain break and to help us for tomorrow and encourage us,” Heidelberg said.

Whitfield said the strawberry cheesecake ice cream she chose was also very good, with Wheat and Heidelberg confirming their choices of strawberry and cookies and cream respectively were also delicious.

Also encouraging is the end of the school year and the promise of summer just beyond the tests, the students said.

As they prepare to take their state exams, Heidelberg said she wants to encourage her fellow students. While the end-of-year tests are important, they are not insurmountable, she said.

“Everybody should just be encouraged. State testing is something big but don’t get worked up and believe in yourself.”