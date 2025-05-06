Raiders recognized for state championships Published 11:13 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

1 of 3

Lamar High School students cheered Monday as student athletes from three Raiders’ teams were recognized for winning state championships during the 2024-2025 school year.

Lauderdale County Supervisor J.J. Anders, state Rep. Billy Adam Calvert and state Sen. Jeff Tate presented proclamations to Lamar’s golf, volleyball and tennis teams for their achievements this year.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“Anytime a team, doesn’t matter what sport, wins a state championship, that’s something that should be recognized for the hard work these young men and women put forth, not only on the field but off the field balancing school and practice and preparation,” Anders said.

A former member of the Lamar tennis team, Anders said being a student athlete requires strong time management skills, and having the drive and discipline needed to both keep up with academic work and be a state champion-level athlete is no small feat.

Calvert said winning a state championship says a lot about the determination of the players, coaches and parents and the level of effort put into making the season a success.

“It’s hard enough to have a winning season, but to win a state championship says a lot about the coach, the players and the parents, they all have to be bought in,” he said.

With many of the state championship team members not yet old enough to drive, Anders said the achievements also speak highly of parents and their dedication to the teams as well.

Tate said he tries to recognize each school in his district, which includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties, that win a state championship, and Lamar won three. Presenting the proclamations isn’t necessarily about recognizing the students as a state Senator, he said, but drawing attention to their achievements so the community can celebrate them as well.

“I want them to be covered and get their word out, and that’s just a way of us at the state level and the county level saying ‘congratulations,’” he said.