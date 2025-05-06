MCC to host Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies May 9 Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Meridian Community College officials are gearing up to celebrate the accomplishments of its Spring 2025 graduating class in ceremonies for Career and Technical Education students and University Transfer students on Friday, May 9, in Evangel Temple.

The Career and Technical Education ceremony begins at 11 a.m.; the University Transfer ceremony starts at 2 p.m.

More than 500 diplomas will be issued.

“Commencement is one of the most meaningful times of the year,” said Cedric Gathings, MCC vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “It represents the culmination of our students’ perseverance and the start of their next chapter. These graduates have worked hard to reach this moment, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements and the promise they carry into the future.

“We can’t wait to watch them take flight,” Gathings added.

The CTE ceremony will salute the achievements of students who have completed programs in health education, nursing, precision machining engineering, commercial truck driving, construction trades, culinary arts and others. Also, the H.M. Ivy Scholarship recipient will be announced during this event.

For the University Transfer graduation, students will be applauded for their work in completing general education requirements and will be transferring to a four-year university to continue their studies. The H.M. Ivy and The Phil Hardin Foundation scholarship recipients will be announced during this event.

Both ceremonies will also congratulate the 32 students named to the Circle of Excellence and salute them for their academic achievement, leadership, community service, and spirit. MCC President Tom Huebner said MCC has a long history of outstanding graduates, and the Circle of Excellence announcement is one way the College recognizes these students who excelled at MCC.

“These students have made an impact on this place, and we look forward to watching them take flight and impact the world,” Huebner said.

Gathings noted that college officials are thankful that the Evangel Temple will serve as the venue for this May ceremony.

The Evangel Temple will also be the setting for the College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program’s pinning on Friday, May 10, at 9 a.m. in the Evangel Temple.

The graduation ceremonies can also be seen live on the MCC YouTube Channel.

For more information about MCC’s graduation ceremonies, visit meridiancc.edu.