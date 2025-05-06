MCC colleagues join in the announcement celebration of Farrar as MCCer of the Month Published 11:17 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Whether she’s cheering on a student landing their first job or serving on mission trips to Guatemala, DeNay Farrar leads with purpose, passion and heart.

Her dedication to student success has resulted in her being named MCCer of the month for April. The MCC Foundation sponsors this monthly award to recognize the College’s hardworking employees who go above and beyond their day-to-day duties. Honorees are peer-nominated. In addition to a commemorative plaque, recipients are gifted $250.

As program coordinator and instructor for Medical Office Management Technology, Farrar is known for going above and beyond to support her students — often working with them one-on-one until they reach their goals.

“I celebrate with them when they succeed,” Farrar said. “Seeing them step into better jobs, or their very first ones, is what keeps me going.”

A nominator added, “She consistently goes above and beyond to support her students, adapting to online platforms and integrating technology to enhance their learning experience.”

A native of the Clarkdale community, Farrar is an MCC graduate with degrees in Health Information Technology and University Transfer. She later earned her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University. Her journey with MCC spans over 14 years, 11 of those full-time.

Faith and family are cornerstones of Farrar’s life. She lives by the words of Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Her husband, Shawn, and all four daughters have attended MCC.

“We are an MCC family,” she said.

In addition to her classroom work, Farrar has served in campus events like College for Kids and Candy Cruise. Since 2012, she’s also taken part in annual mission trips to Guatemala — an experience she calls memorable.

She says the best part of working at MCC is the people. “I have a great group of co-workers. The teamwork here is incredible.”

Farrar’s supervisor, Josh Taylor, business division chair, said Farrar is well liked by her peers and respected by her students.

“DeNay represents enthusiasm for MCC and its mission. She’s always willing to serve as needed and her attitude represents the best of MCC,” he added.

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu/foundation.