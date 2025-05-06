Lt. Roy Fisher bids farewell to Meridian Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

After three years of service in Meridian, Lt. Roy Fisher of The Salvation Army has received new orders to continue his ministry in Gadsden, Alabama.

In a news release Fisher said he, alongside The Salvation Army team, has been deeply honored to serve the Meridian community. Over the past three years, he said, he has witnessed and been inspired by the unwavering spirit, kindness and generosity of the people of Meridian.

“The people of this community have shown incredible support, and their dedication to the mission of The Salvation Army has been truly humbling,” Fisher said. “Together, we have worked to carry forward 123 years of life-changing service, and I know this community will continue its legacy of compassion and care.”

Fisher’s mission has always been to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ according to the Bible, with love and compassion in the name of Jesus Christ, The Salvation Army said in a news release. He has tirelessly worked to serve all of God’s children, emphasizing inclusivity and the message that all people are welcome, no matter who they are.

“I will always treasure the memories and relationships I’ve built here in Meridian,” he said. “Thank you for embracing me and The Salvation Army’s mission with open arms.”

The community is invited to join The Salvation Army in bidding farewell to Fisher during a special service on Sunday, June 22 at 11 a.m.

The Salvation Army of Meridian will continue its service to the community, and a welcome service will be held on Sunday, June 29 at 11 a.m. for Sgt. Daniel Noland.

For more information about The Salvation Army, please visit salvationarmyalm.org/meridian or call 601-483-6156.