Don P’s brings the bayou to downtown Published 3:00 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Downtown workers, residents and visitors can add cajun to the menu as Don P’s “Taste of the Bayou” cut the ribbon on its Front Street location Friday.

Starting as a food truck in the downtown culinary park on Fifth Street, Don P’s owner Donnie Bilbllo built a loyal following with his authentic cajun classics such as red beans and rice, jambalaya, gumbo and more. Outgrowing the culinary park, he relocated his truck to Walmart on Second Street, where business grew even more.

After looking for some time, Bilbllo said he finally found a brick and mortar location on Front Street and took the plunge of opening his restaurant.

“My dream was always to be downtown, but it was hard to find a place,” He said. “I finally found a place, and I’m just happy y’all support me.”

Matt Schanrock, director of Meridian Main Street, a part of the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, said he was glad to see Don P’s come to downtown. The restaurant will provide another venue for music and events and add more diversity to the area’s restaurant scene. So far, he said, the reviews have been nothing short of perfection.

“You could have chose anywhere. You had a food truck, and you could have been anywhere in Meridian,” he said. “But on behalf of EMBDC, thank you for investing back into the community, and I really look forward to working with you on all the events in downtown.

“It’s great to add some diversity down here with the food, with the cajun food. It’s been great,” he said. “All I’ve heard is 10 out of 10 from everyone that’s been here.”

Meridian Community Development Director Craig Hitt and Lauderdale County Supervisor Josh Todd also thanked Bilbllo for his investment in downtown and in the city. The two said the city and county are ready to help if the need arises.