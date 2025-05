Clarkdale defeats Puckett in Saturday playoff game Published 2:06 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

1 of 4

The Clarkdale Bulldogs took down the Puckett Wolves 5-2 in a home matchup Saturday to kick off the third round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs. A second win in the three-game series will send the Bulldogs on to the fourth round to face the winner of a North Forrest and Pisgah contest in the fourth and final round before the state championship game.