Bud N’ Boilin’ brings good times Published 4:08 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Hundreds of Meridian and Lauderdale County residents, visitors and businesses turned out Saturday for the fourth annual Bud N’ Boilin’ Crawfish Competition put on by Mitchell Distributing. While still young, the yearly event drew dozens of teams competing for the best cooked crawfish, crowds of hungry visitors to eat them, live entertainment and more.

Winners of this year’s competition are Castle, which took first place, UNC NEM, which took second, and in third, JJ Anders/East Side Crawdad Motel.

Also recognized were Charlie Beddingfield’s Perfection Collision Center, which took home the Spirit Award, and Southern Pipe, which was voted the People’s Choice.