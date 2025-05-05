An appliance funeral? Published 2:08 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

I’m gearing up for a traumatic event. It’s coming. I suspect it will be sooner rather than later. To make it worse, I imagine there will be two events; unfortunately, they may be back-to-back.

I’m already feeling the pain. I’m already envisioning the worst. I know my pride will be wounded in the process. If not today, then tomorrow. If not tomorrow? Soon.

As I write this, I’m in our house with two appliance repair people. I’m trying to be politically correct since one of them is female.

But we have two major appliances that are sick, sick, sick. I’m on pins and needles, hoping they will not have to be put out of their misery. But honestly? I expect to conduct two funerals in the future.

Yes, appliance funerals. As in, goodbye, we will miss you, but we will certainly replace you!

It’s hard to imagine life in the modern world without a working refrigerator or a clothes dryer. Perishable foods go quickly without refrigeration, and so much of what we feed our families is of that variety. Most folks are not equipped for daily trips to the supermarket.

And clothes dryers? Yes, they are a convenience, but again, they are almost necessary for 21st-century life.

Thankfully, we will live another day or two or three before contemplating replacing those expensive items, but it was a close call. While this column is full of hyperbole, I’m reminded of the fragility of life. If not appliances, vehicles or other breakable technology, it’s the people we love. Family, friends or neighbors have accidents, get sick and often die.

Those left behind must contemplate and navigate a path that looks very different from what they intended. I’ll take the pain of broken appliances any day over the loss of a loved one.

Thankfully, through the assurances of God, we can know that this broken world will one day be put to rights. In the meantime, I’ll hold off shopping for new appliances as long as possible!

“Then I heard a loud voice from the throne: Look, God’s dwelling is with humanity, and he will live with them. They will be his peoples, and God himself will be with them and will be their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; , crying, grief and pain will be no more, because the previous things have passed away. ” (Revelation 21:3-5)