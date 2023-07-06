UPDATED: LCSD seeks 2 pursuit suspects, asking for public’s assistance Published 5:40 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

UPDATED: Samuel Denmon was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Thursday without incident. LCSD continues to search for Nicolas.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating two people involved in recent pursuits with deputies.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Samuel Allen Denmon, 39, is wanted on two counts of felony eluding in a motor vehicle. The first count stems from a pursuit that took place on July 1, and the second count is from a pursuit Thursday morning, he said.

“Deputies had been out looking for him when he was spotted in a vehicle,” Calhoun said of the Thursday pursuit. “He fled, ultimately driving up a pipeline off Old Eighth St. Road, where the vehicle became stuck.”

In addition to Denmon, LCSD is also asking the public for help locating 24-year-old Anastasia Rae Nicholas. Nicholas is believed to have been in the vehicle with Denmon during the July 1 pursuit and may still be with him now, Calhoun said.

Anyone with information about Denmon’s or Nicholas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.